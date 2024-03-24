Barbados names 2024 Carifta swimming team Loop Barbados

Barbadian swimmer Alex Sobers, who represented the island at the 2020 Olympic Games, is among Barbados squad selected for the 2024 Carifta Aquatics Championships.

Over the weekend, the Barbados Aquatic Sports Association announced the 23-member Carifta team that will compete in The Bahamas from March 28 to April 7.

The team comprises:

11-12

Boys: Amir Gittens, Mihael Sobers

Girls:Kaija Eastmond, Aliyah Greaves, Kamicha Johnson, Simya Johnson, Saniya Minnis, Jada Pounder

13-14

Boys: Victor Ashby, Zachary Burke, Brenan Gill, and Tariq Greenidge

Girls:Toria Alleyne, Kaitlin Balgobin, Amiya Harrison, Isabella Mayers, Jaiya Simmons, and Heidi Stoute

15-17

Boys: Joshua Ross

Girls: Sarah Bartlett Kenyah Deane

18 and Over

MalesJake Chee-A-Tow and Alex Sobers