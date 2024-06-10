Barbados go down at home to Haiti in World Cup Qualifiers Loop Barbados

Barbados suffered their second consecutive defeat of the Concacaf Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup last night at the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Wildey Turf.

The host were defeated 3-1 by Haiti who joined Curacao at the top of the Group C table with six points, after securing their second victory, following their opening 2-1 result over St Lucia.

Haiti enjoyed most of the possession and caused some early scares for Barbados. The towering, powerful duo of Frantzdy Pierrot and Duckens Nazon was too much for the Tridents defense and both came close in the first 10 minutes to giving Haiti the lead.

The breakthrough came for Haiti in the 12th minute when Denmark-based forward Don Louicius fired his right foot shot from six yards beyond the left hand of Brandon Sumpter.

Barbados goalkeeper Brandon Sumpter is challenged by a Haitian attacker during the teams’ encounter yesterday at the BFA Wildey Turf.

Barbados first shot on goal came in the 20th minute when Tajio James forced a fine save out of Haitian captain and goalkeeper Johny Placide in the 20th minute from an acute angle on the right.

Markhus Lacroix doubled Haiti’s lead in the 45th minute.

Fabrice Picault delivered a cross into the box, which found Danley Jacques, and he played a precise pass into the path of Lacroix who fired his shot into the top left corner from approximately 12 yards.

Barbados’ goal scorer Niall Reid-Stephen (right) celebrate his goal with teammate Ackeel Applewhaite.

Haiti almost extended their lead in the 61st minute, but Pierrot’s header from close range was saved on the line by Sheran Hoyte.

Niall Reid-Stephen cut the deficit in half in the 73rd minute when he scored in his second successive game.

Substitute Nadre Butcher cut in from the left and struck a low shot which was parried by Placide, however into the path of Reid-Stephen who converted from close range.

Barbados player Niall Reid-Stephens (left) challenges Haitian defender Jean-Kevin Duverne.

Haiti’s two-goal cushion was restored in the 84th minute via a textbook counterattack which was finished by Bryan Labissiere, who completed the score card for the visitors.

Barbados: Brandon Sumpter; Nicoli Brathwaite, Andre Applehaite, Mario Williams, Zacharry Applewhite; Hadan Holligan (Nadre Bynoe), Ackeel Applewhaite, Rommel Bynoe (Elijah Downey), Sheran Hoyte (Shay Prescod); Niall Reid-Stephen, Tajio James (Devonte Richards).