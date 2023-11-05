Weather Report – Trough system dumps rains on island Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Tropical wave

At this time the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) is not monitoring any tropical waves.

Barbados Meteorological Services Recap

A trough system affected from Martinique in the north, southward to Trinidad and Tobago. These islands inclusive of Barbados saw overcast skies with light to heavy showers, and periods of light to moderate rain. Isolated thunderstorms were reported across St Vincent.

At the Barbados Meteorological Services headquarters in Charnocks 13.2mm of rainfall was recorded while the highest rainfall accumulations across the island were as follows: 38.4mm near Cane Vale, Christ Church and 29mm near Rices, St Philip.

Meanwhile, across the Leewards and northern Windwards, a ridge pattern remained the dominant feature and conditions were occasionally cloudy with brief showers. The Guianas too were under the influence of a ridge pattern.

Winds across the region were moderate to breezy peaking at 24 knots in St Lucia and with gusts up to 35 knots near showers. Winds peaked at 15 knots in Barbados with a gust up to 29 knots.

Sea conditions were slight to moderate in open waters with swells peaking around 2.0m.

Outlook

A trough system will move slowly northwestwards with the heavier shower activity confined to the central Lesser Antilles.

Despite that, Barbados will observe cloudy conditions with occasional shower activity. Meanwhile, the ridge pattern will remain dominant across the northern Leewards as a few cloud patches will continue to trigger brief passing showers.

Rainfall

Afternoon

Synopsis: A trough system is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with breaks of sunshine with the occasional scattered light to heavy showers.

Night

Synopsis: Unstable conditions will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with scattered light to heavy showers, periods of rain and a low chance of isolated thunderstorms.