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Trump evacuated from the White House correspondents’ dinner 

25 April 2026
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This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

BREAKING,

News|Donald Trump

United States President Donald Trump has been evacuated from the White House correspondents’ dinner at a hotel in Washington, DC, by his secret service agents.

The evacuation on Saturday evening came after loud sounds were heard inside the banquet hall of the Washington Hilton, where the event was taking place.

Footage from the scene showed Trump and attendees taking cover after the loud noise, after which the US president was rushed away from the head table.

Heavily armed agents then surrounded the table.

Weijia Jiang, the president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, told the media that the programme would resume and that more details will be provided soon.

More to come…

 

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