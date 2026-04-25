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By Zaid Sabah and Zsombor Peter

Published On 26 Apr 202626 Apr 2026

  • US President Donald Trump has cancelled his envoys’ visit to Pakistan for negotiations, saying Iran did not make a satisfactory offer for a peace deal.
  • Trump’s announcement followed the departure of Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, from Pakistan, where he presented mediators with a potential framework for ending the conflict.