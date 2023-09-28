Tropical wave to pass north of Barbados Loop Barbados

Tropical wave to pass north of Barbados Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Tropical wave to pass north of Barbados

System could lead to light winds and warm conditions across the region

Loop News

September 26, 2023 12:50 PM ET

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Barbados Meteorological Services is closely monitoring the progress of a Tropical wave associated with an area of low pressure located near 10N 38W. This is about 2413 km or 1,500 miles to the east-southeast of the region.

The system is currently moving west to west-northwestward across the central Atlantic and on its current track the system is expected to pass well north of Barbados.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for the slow development of this system and a tropical depression could form over the next few days. This would likely cause the persistence of light winds and warm conditions across the region.

