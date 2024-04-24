Teaching opportunities in the USA Loop Barbados

Barbadian teachers will once again have the opportunity to teach in the United States of America (USA) through a cultural exchange with Foreign Academic And Cultural Exchange Services Inc. (FACES).

This is through a collaboration between the Barbados Employment and Career Counselling Service (BECCS), Barbados Union of Teachers (BUT), and the USA-based agency, FACES.

An information session will be available via Zoom on Tuesday, May 7, at 6:00 PM. Pre-registration for the session is required and persons may do so by visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KuPSJ9XDTlaTlQHE3Vy-GQ#/registration.

Prospective candidates may also visit the website and Facebook page of the Ministry of Labour, Social Security and Third Sector or the Ministry’s IG page molbarbados246. For more information, they may also contact BECCS at 535-1548 or 262-0887, or the BUT at 427-8510.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (GIS).