Teaching opportunities in the USA Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Teaching opportunities in the USA Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Kickstart Rush close the gap at the top of the BFA Premier League

Sol Black Rock reopens

Government remains committed to preserving Barbados’ cultural heritage

Weymouth Wales ends UWI’s unbeaten run in the BFA Premier League

Barbados Reggae Weekend promises something for everyone

UWI’s unbeaten run continues in the BFA Premier League

Empire earn important win in BFA Premier League

All Aboard! Over 25 receive Landship Teachers’ Certification

Fire Fete promises to bring the soca heat

Season of Emancipation and Crop Over 2024 promise ‘more’

Wednesday Apr 24

26°C
Barbados News

An information session will be hosted via Zoom on Tuesday, May 7, at 6:00 PM.

Rosemary Forde

11 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Barbadian teachers will once again have the opportunity to teach in the United States of America (USA) through a cultural exchange with Foreign Academic And Cultural Exchange Services Inc. (FACES).

This is through a collaboration between the Barbados Employment and Career Counselling Service (BECCS), Barbados Union of Teachers (BUT), and the USA-based agency, FACES.

An information session will be available via Zoom on Tuesday, May 7, at 6:00 PM. Pre-registration for the session is required and persons may do so by visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KuPSJ9XDTlaTlQHE3Vy-GQ#/registration.

Prospective candidates may also visit the website and Facebook page of the Ministry of Labour, Social Security and Third Sector or the Ministry’s IG page molbarbados246. For more information, they may also contact BECCS at 535-1548 or 262-0887, or the BUT at 427-8510.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (GIS).

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Kickstart Rush close the gap at the top of the BFA Premier League

Sport

Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes hit by 2-0 loss to Everton

Caribbean News

NHC monitoring area of low pressure in Central Subtropical Atlantic

More From

Barbados News

Oistins Bay Garden announces temporary closure

The temporary closure is to facilitate ongoing works

Barbados News

See also

Prime Minister gives update on Drax Hall land acquisition

“I believe that it is appropiate for us to pause the acquisition to allow for greater conversation to take place…”

Barbados News

NCC reminds vendors to renew licenses

Licences are valid for one year and are not transferrable to any other person.

Barbados News

Sol Black Rock reopens

The service station has expanded to offer more physical space and in-store options to customers

Barbados News

Minister urges Barbadians to be storm ready

“As with all hurricane seasons, coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season.”

Barbados News

George Nicholson passes away

He passed away on April 10, at age 56.