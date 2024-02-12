Search continues for 21-year-old last seen at sea by Cobblers Cove Loop Barbados

A 21-year-old male resident of Mount Brevitor, St Peter, Darius Cadogan is missing at sea.

It is alleged that he and two others got into difficulties in the waves. The couple was rescued but he did not resurface.

Police report that Cadogan is at this time still listed as missing at sea, after he got into difficulties whilst swimming at Cobbler’s Cove Beach in St Peter just after 9am on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

He reportedly went to the beach sometime after 8am accompanied by three other male friends who live in the general area.

Witnesses informed police that Cadogan went under the water after experiencing difficulties in the rough currents, and no one saw him resurface since then.

The Police Marine Unit along with the Barbados Defense Force – Coast Guard personnel responded to the scene but assessed that the water was too rough for their vessels to do an extensive search of the immediate area. They, however, joined with other police personnel on the beach along with members of the public to search the shoreline. There were no sightings. The search will continue as sea conditions improve today, Monday, February 12, 2024.

It was reported that a boat owner at the scene tried to rescue Cadogan but was unsuccessful. He reportedly, around the same time, rescued a couple of visitors who were also experiencing difficulties.