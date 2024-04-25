NHC monitoring area of low pressure in Central Subtropical Atlantic Loop Barbados

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) is watching a weather disturbance located in the East-Central Subtropical Atlantic. It has a low chance of development.

In a Special Tropical Weather Outlook issued around 4 pm, NHC said an area of low pressure located about 900 miles northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has been producing a small but persistent area of showers and thunderstorms to the east of its center since this morning.

However, the low is forecast to move southwestward at 10 to 15 mph into an area of stronger upper-level winds tonight and tomorrow, and additional development is not expected.

NHC said no additional Special Tropical Weather Outlooks are scheduled for this system unless conditions warrant. It noted that Regularly scheduled Tropical Weather Outlooks will resume on May 15, 2024, and Special Tropical Weather Outlooks will be issued as necessary during the remainder of the off-season.

The disturbance has a 10 per cent (low) formation chance through 48 hours and a 10 per cent (low) formation chance through 7 days.

Although it is only April, this is a good reminder that the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season is just around the corner. The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs from June 1 through November 30.