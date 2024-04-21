National Student Council announces four new executive members Loop Barbados

·6 min read
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Barbados News

Four new executive members were announced.

Rosemary Forde

9 hrs ago

L-R: General Secretary Demarco Williams, Second Vice President Yusuf Bakharia, First Vice President Kalan Alleyne, and President Diarra Best.

The Barbados National Student Council (BNSC) has announced their executive team for 2024-2025 year.

Students from across the island made their voices heard as they elected a new Executive for the BNSC.

Six students vied for four executive positions within the BNSC, which is an organization geared at amplifying the voices of thousands of secondary and primary school students across Barbados.

The newly elected executive team is as follows:

Diarra Best (The Alleyne School) – President.Kalan Alleyne (The St Michael School) – First Vice President.Yusuf Bakharia (St Leonards Boys) – Second Vice President.Demarco Williams (Parkinson Secondary) – General Secretary.

SOURCE: Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training (METVT).

