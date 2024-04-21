National Student Council announces four new executive members Loop Barbados

The Barbados National Student Council (BNSC) has announced their executive team for 2024-2025 year.

Students from across the island made their voices heard as they elected a new Executive for the BNSC.

Six students vied for four executive positions within the BNSC, which is an organization geared at amplifying the voices of thousands of secondary and primary school students across Barbados.

The newly elected executive team is as follows:

Diarra Best (The Alleyne School) – President.Kalan Alleyne (The St Michael School) – First Vice President.Yusuf Bakharia (St Leonards Boys) – Second Vice President.Demarco Williams (Parkinson Secondary) – General Secretary.

SOURCE: Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training (METVT).