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Iran war live: Tehran denies Trump’s claims of meeting in Doha 

29 June 2026
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This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

People cross a street past a billboard depicting Iran's slain supreme leader Ali Khamenei kissing the slain Islamic revolutionary guards commander Qasem Soleimani near the shrine of Imam Hussein Iraq's holy city of Karbala, displayed on the facade of a building in Tehran on June 29, 2026.
[AFP]

By Daniel Khalili-Tari and Usaid Siddiqui

Published On 30 Jun 202630 Jun 2026

  • US President Donald Trump claims Iran has “requested a meeting” following the exchange of strikes last week, and says it will take place in Qatar today.
  • Iran’s foreign ministry denies any planned meeting with the US, but says it will send an expert delegation to the Qatari capital, Doha, to follow up on the release of frozen Iranian funds.

 

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