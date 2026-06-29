World News
Iran war live: Tehran denies Trump’s claims of meeting in Doha
29 June 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Published On 30 Jun 202630 Jun 2026
- US President Donald Trump claims Iran has “requested a meeting” following the exchange of strikes last week, and says it will take place in Qatar today.
- Iran’s foreign ministry denies any planned meeting with the US, but says it will send an expert delegation to the Qatari capital, Doha, to follow up on the release of frozen Iranian funds.
Related News
18 June 2026
How does Trump’s MOU with Iran compare with Obama’s nuclear pact?
15 June 2026
Stepson of Norway’s crown prince jailed for four years in rape case
29 June 2026
Russia-Ukraine war: Why has Putin rejected limits on long-range strikes?
23 June 2026