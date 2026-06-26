World News
Iran war live: US strikes Iran after attack on vessel in Strait of Hormuz
26 June 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Published On 27 Jun 202627 Jun 2026
- The United States has carried out strikes on Iran in what it says is a response to an Iranian drone attack on a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz.
- Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says it targeted locations in the region where US forces are deployed in retaliation for the Trump administration’s latest attack.
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