George Nicholson passes away Loop Barbados

George Douglas Nicholson has passed away.

Nicholson formerly of #2 Wild Cane Ridge, Stewart Hill, St John, passed away on April 10, at age 56.

He was the Director of ADeB Consultants Limited, Member of the Board of Directors (CBC) and President of the Rugby Americas North (RAN).

Nicholson was the husband of Carol Nicholson and father off Zayn and Kade Nicholson. He was also the son of Lilian Sten-Nicholson and the late Professor George Nicholson, brother of Lena, Belinda Nicholson, Maia Nicholson-Mohammed and Arwen Nicholson, and uncle of Marissa Thomas, Jared and Kristopher Ying.

George Nicholson, wife Carol Nicholson and two sons, Zayn and Kade Nicholson.

He will be missed greatly by dear friends David and Sonya Alleyne, Andrew and Donna Thomas, Michael Clarke, Joe and Stacey Whipple, Connel Hinds, Cheryl Blackman, Adrian King, Mark and Brenda Cozier, Peter and Nicole Jacob, Adrian Mclean and others.

A private cremation will take place this Friday, April 26, 2024, followed by memorial service at the Coral Ridge Chapel, where relatives and friends are asked to meet for 2:00 PM.

No mourning colours by special request.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Barbados Rugby Football Union.

Persons are also invited to view the live streaming of the service via www.lyndhurstfuneralhome.com/events/george-nicholson.