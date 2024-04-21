Former Scotiabank Assistant Manager passes away Loop Barbados

Retired Assistant Manager of Personal Banking at Scotiabank Barbados, Hazel Eudine Griffith, has passed away.

Griffith, formerly of St Patrick’s Christ Church was a resident of Flamboyant Close, Union Hall, St Philip passed away at age 75.

She was the loving wife of Nigel Griffith, mother of Steve and Neil Griffith, and daughter of the late George and Erline Callendar.

She was also the grand-mother of Nigel, Colin, Kaya, Anthony, Marcus and Elena Griffith, sister of George, St Auban and Wilfred Callendar, Elva Bryan, Jasmin Blackman, Cheryl Wright, and the late Cyrillene Fields and Roslyn Walcott, niece of Anderson Coppin and Clarene Russell, and aunt of Sonia, Kevin, Adrian, Jackie, Nicole, Barry, Andre, Sean, Jason and Dario.

Griffith was the cousin of the Coppin, Layne, Rawlins, and Field families, and dear friend of Winifred Sandiford, Lesa Harewood, James Phillips, and Carl Barrow.

A service of thanksgiving for the life of Hazel Eudine Griffith takes place this Wednesday, April 24 at the St.Patrick’s Anglican Church from 3:30 PM.