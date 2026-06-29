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Five killed in shooting at youth welfare centre in Germany’s Stade 

29 June 2026
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This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

Five people have been killed and a number of others wounded in a shooting at a youth welfare centre in the northern German city of Stade, according to police.

Two suspects were detained following the shooting on Monday, one of whom is believed to the alleged shooter. The motive for the shooting is not yet clear.

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“Homicides involving multiple victims occurred at a youth welfare facility,” police said. “Five people were fatally injured and additional individuals sustained injuries.”

Police in Stade said a major operation was being conducted on Dankersstrasse, a street south of the city centre. People were urged to avoid the area and follow the instructions of the emergency services.

Stade is located about 40km (25 miles) from Hamburg and has a population of about 500,000.

 

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