Dust Haze Advisory remains in effect Loop Barbados

A significant Dust Haze Advisory remains in effect for Barbados.

A plume of Sahara dust haze has already begun to affect Barbados and its marine area in varying concentrations. This haze will increase during the latter part of the weekend and early next week.

**** Hazard Info ****

Possible Impacts

Skies will appear slightly yellowish during the day and a reduction in visibility due to the dust haze is expected over land and marine

areas from as early as Sunday morning April 21, 2024.

What you Should do

Persons with respiratory issues or allergies must travel with, or have close at hand, all prescribed relevant medications in case of an emergency.Marine users should stay close to shore, particularly if GPS is not in use on vessels.The public is encouraged to monitor the BMS, DEM and GIS websites and their respective social media pages along with the local media networks for further updates. Additionally, advice provided by the Ministry of Health and Wellness should be followed.

Discussion

A large plume of Saharan dust in the Atlantic is currently affecting the island with varying concentrations. Analysis indicates that dust concentrations are likely to increase over the next few days. A plume of thick dust haze is forecast with visibility to reduce to less than 10 km over the land and coastal waters of Barbados during this haze event.

General Information

A dust-haze advisory is issued when dust haze has already or is forecast to reduce visibility to between 5 to 10km within 48 hours. This Advisory was issued at 9:30 AM Saturday April 20, 2024 and will be updated at 12 Noon Monday April 22, 2024 or sooner if conditions warrant.