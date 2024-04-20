Dust Haze Advisory remains in effect Loop Barbados

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Dust Haze Advisory remains in effect Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

UWI’s unbeaten run continues in the BFA Premier League

Empire earn important win in BFA Premier League

All Aboard! Over 25 receive Landship Teachers’ Certification

Fire Fete promises to bring the soca heat

Season of Emancipation and Crop Over 2024 promise ‘more’

The Pink Pen Project aims to empower emerging female artists

Halo phenomenon not new to Barbados

Kickstart Rush maintains pace with front-runners in the Premier League

Sagicor recognizes top employees

Drug Service: No shortage of insulin

Saturday Apr 20

29°C
Barbados News

A plume of thick dust haze is forecast with visibility to reduce to less than 10 km over land and coastal waters of Barbados

Rosemary Forde

7 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A significant Dust Haze Advisory remains in effect for Barbados.

A plume of Sahara dust haze has already begun to affect Barbados and its marine area in varying concentrations. This haze will increase during the latter part of the weekend and early next week. 

**** Hazard Info ****

Possible Impacts

Skies will appear slightly yellowish during the day and a reduction in visibility due to the dust haze is expected over land and marine

areas from as early as Sunday morning April 21, 2024.

What you Should do

Persons with respiratory issues or allergies must travel with, or have close at hand, all prescribed relevant medications in case of an emergency.Marine users should stay close to shore, particularly if GPS is not in use on vessels.The public is encouraged to monitor the BMS, DEM and GIS websites and their respective social media pages along with the local media networks for further updates. Additionally, advice provided by the Ministry of Health and Wellness should be followed.

Discussion

A large plume of Saharan dust in the Atlantic is currently affecting the island with varying concentrations. Analysis indicates that dust concentrations are likely to increase over the next few days. A plume of thick dust haze is forecast with visibility to reduce to less than 10 km over the land and coastal waters of Barbados during this haze event.

General Information

A dust-haze advisory is issued when dust haze has already or is forecast to reduce visibility to between 5 to 10km within 48 hours. This Advisory was issued at 9:30 AM Saturday April 20, 2024 and will be updated at 12 Noon Monday April 22, 2024 or sooner if conditions warrant.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Community outreach activities this week

Sport

Man City beat Chelsea with late Silva goal to make FA Cup final

Barbados News

Vaccination week to highlight benefits of immunization

More From

Barbados News

BCC tutor makes history; first to showcase at US art triennial

See also

Ewan Atkinson is the first Barbadian to showcase at the Prospect 6 art triennial.

Barbados News

Housing Estates Maintenance Project commences on Monday

The work will be conducted Mondays to Saturdays from 7:30 AM to 6:00 PM.

Sport

UWI’s unbeaten run continues in the BFA Premier League

Weymouth Wales defeated Deacons FC, while UWI edged Brittons Hill to maintain exciting race in the BFA Premier League

Barbados News

Three Barbadians and one Venezuelan facing multiple drug charges

They have been remanded to Dodds Prison and are scheduled to reappear in court on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

Barbados News

Welfare Department warns public about fradulent welfare cheques

“These cheques are not in compliance with the department’s specimen for Welfare cheques, as several aspects appear to be fictitious.”

Barbados News

Sagicor recognizes top employees

The annual awards ceremony took place at the Frank Collymore Hall, on Saturday, March 9.