Aidonia and Govana Are Not Beefing Despite Rumors: Exclusive

Aidonia and Govana are not beefing with each other despite rumors of a falling out between the two 4th Genna artists.

The 4th Genna leader and his protege Govana have been a staple in dancehall for the past decade, so naturally, fans who believe the beef is real are urging them to make peace. Aidonia sparked conversations about the feud last weekend following his performance at Sandz. The dancehall veteran paused mid-way through his set to hail a number of dancehall artists, including Vybz Kartel, Mavado, Skeng, Valiant, Pablo YG, Alkaline, Chronic Law, Popcaan, Rajah Wild, and even his former foe Masicka.

At that moment, fans in the crowd started requesting that he big-up Govana, but Aidonia responded, “Mi nah hear weh yuh a seh.” Nevertheless, he did not mention Govana during his performance, and neither was the artist, formerly known as Deablo, present at the show.

Sources inside the 4th Genna camp told Urban Islandz exclusively on Wednesday (April 3) that there is no beef between the two artists. “Diddi (Aidonia) and Govi (Govana) good there is no feud or no falling out,” our source said. “One team but two individual artists you can’t expect to see them together all the time. It’s just the fans trying to push that narrative but I can tell you Donia and everybody good. Govi working on his project and Donia has a new born to care for that’s just that.”

Last week, Govana shared a post on his Instagram account in which he seemingly hinted that he is working on a new album. The post comprises a photo of himself holding an hourglass standing next to his two sons. The second photo shows some photos and books on a desk. One of the physical photos is an image of himself and Aidonia. He captioned the post, “LEGACY.”

Govana IG

Aidonia left a comment on the post, writing, “Whats Legacy?” His comment left some fans speculating about the meaning behind his message and whether he was taking a dig at Govana. “Legacy” might also be the “System” deejay’s upcoming album title.

Tags:

Aidonia, Govana