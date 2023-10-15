A&E under pressure: QEH reports patient surge Loop Barbados

The Accident and Emergency Department (AED) at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital is again experiencing a surge in the number of patients presenting for medical treatment.

Shane Sealy, QEH communications specialist, reports that at 8 am today, October 14, approximately 40 patients were waiting to be seen by the medical team. As a result, waiting times in the Department increased.

Sealy is advising persons with medical conditions not deems life threatening or an emergency to seek attention from a general practitioner or at the 24-hour Winston Scott Polyclinic at Jemmotts Lane, St Michael.

“Life-threatening conditions, under the Accident and Emergency’s Triage System will continue to be seen and treated immediately. These include patients who for example, have life, limb or sight threatening complaints, gunshot wounds, heart attacks, active seizure activity or a patient who needs resuscitation,” said Sealy.

He added: “If you present to the AED with medical conditions which are not deemed life-threatening or an emergency, it is possible you may experience an extended wait.”

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused and we will continue to update the public as we work to reduce extended waiting times and offer the best possible care and treatment in the Accident and Emergency Department.”

For more information or advice on if you need to present to the Accident and Emergency Department with your medical complaint, please call Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS/Help Desk) at 536-4800 using regular or Whatsapp calls from 9am to 12 midnight during this surge.