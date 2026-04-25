World News
Trump live: US president safe after shots fired at correspondents’ dinner
25 April 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
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Published On 26 Apr 202626 Apr 2026
- US President Donald Trump and members of his cabinet were rushed out of the White House correspondents’ dinner at a hotel in Washington, DC, after shots were fired outside the event.
- Trump is safe and says the shooter has been apprehended.
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