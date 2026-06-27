World News
Three security personnel killed in attack in Pakistan’s Karachi
27 June 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
BREAKINGBREAKING,
An explosion and gunfire have been reported in Pakistan’s commercial capital, Karachi.
The blast took place on Saturday near a gate leading to the offices of a paramilitary force known as the Rangers, sources told Al Jazeera.
Pakistani media said the road is near several universities and Pakistan’s meteorological department.
Pakistan’s Dawn news reported that special units, including the Rapid Response Force and police commandos, were dispatched to the scene.
It added that the area has been cordoned off by police and paramilitary personnel.
Clashes are reportedly underway, sources told Al Jazeera.
This is a breaking story. More to come…
Related News
25 June 2026
Deconfliction and disarmament: Can both be pursued in Lebanon?
26 June 2026
New synthetic drugs, cocaine and meth booming, warns UN
24 June 2026
De la Espriella pledges to restore Colombia’s relations with Israel
22 June 2026