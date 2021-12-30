Shincheonji Church Of Jesus, 20,000-Members Increase Virtually, The Secret Is The Word (Doctrine)

CaribPR Wire, WASHINGTON, D.C., Thurs. Dec. 30, 2021: Shincheonji Zion Christian Mission Center’s online graduation ceremony held on December 26th, 2021, had over 18,000 graduates.

More than 37,000 church members have enrolled since the Coronavirus crisis began… “This growth is possible only with the Word.”

After the lecture on the Book of Revelation, Pastors sign MOU: “Introductory course of Zion Christian Mission Center will be lectured on YouTube”

On December 26th 2021, Shincheonji Church of Jesus, The Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, (specifically, Chairman Man-hee Lee, on behalf of Shincheonji Church of Jesus), held an online graduation ceremony for Zion Christian Mission Center Class 112, which produced nearly 20,000 new members.

A total of 18,838 people (11,162 domestic and 7,676 overseas) graduated during an online graduation ceremony, which was broadcast worldwide through the official YouTube channel of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus at noon on December 26th. Zion Christian Mission Center is a Bible education center operated by Shincheonji Church of Jesus.

During the sermon at the graduation ceremony, Chairman Lee testified to the words of today’s fulfillment of Revelation and emphasized how the creation of a new kingdom and new people is prophesied in the Bible and the graduates are part of it’s reality.

Chairman Lee stated that Jesus fulfilled the promise of sowing the two kinds of seeds as written in Jer 31 at the First Coming, and at the end of the world – the time of harvest – the good seed of the two kinds of seeds, the sons of God, will be harvested, sealed, and created into the 144,000 of the 12 tribes.

Chairman Lee continued, “The 12 tribes of Shincheonji are teaching the book of Revelation in 5W’s and 1H all around the world.”

On the day of the graduation, Tan Young-jin, the supervisor of the Zion Christian Center, said, “Shincheonji is not stopping its growth, and as time goes by, online evangelism is getting better. All members of the church are evangelizing online as they are thoroughly complying with the quarantine policy.”

He continued, “As a result of the Chairman and the 12 tribe leaders testifying to the prophecy and reality of the book of Revelation all over the world, many churches and seminaries have signed an MOU with Shincheonji Church of Jesus and are requesting lectures. This mission center’s introductory course will be testified worldwide. Please listen for yourself and see what God has promised for today.”

On the other hand, the number of graduates at the graduation ceremony is drawing attention both inside and outside relevant religious circles. The growth of Shincheonji Church of Jesus contrasts with the general atmosphere of other churches, where membership is decreasing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Shincheonji Church of Jesus has seen unprecedented growth throughout the world, especially considering that it was achieved solely through online education.

The Zion Christian Mission Center produced 18,382 graduates last year. Since the cessation of face-to-face religious activities due to COVID-19 occurred, 37,220 people have completed the Bible education course online and officially joined Shincheonji Church of Jesus.

The reason why the number of members of Shincheonji Church of Jesus are increasing after the outbreak of COVID-19 is interpreted as a result of desiring a life of faith centered on the words of the Bible. It is reasoned that there are many people who started studying out of interest after encountering the high-level Bible education provided by Shincheonji Church of Jesus, especially as an environment was created where people could access various lectures through YouTube and other online resources instead of face-to-face religious activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

