Shaggy Gets Brooklyn Day Honor, Chaka Demus Teams Up With Tanto Metro, And Sean Paul Drops Brawlin Riddim – Caribbean Music Is Having A Moment 

By ET News Reporter | NewsAmericasNow.com

News Americas, New York, NY, Fri. May 22, 2026: Caribbean music is having a serious moment this week, with new releases and major milestones from some of the genre’s biggest names arriving in rapid succession.

BBrooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso declared May 19, 2026 as “Shaggy Day” in Brooklyn – honoring the reggae and dancehall legend on the occasion of his fifteenth studio album release.

The proclamation was handed over to Shaggy – born Orville Richard Burrell in Jamaica – at a public celebration held at I AM CARIBBEING HQ at 1399 Nostrand Avenue in Little Caribbean, with Deputy Borough President Rev. Kim Council representing the Borough President’s office.

The new album, titled “Lottery,” includes “BUN (She Loves Me),” “Dancehall Nice” featuring Beres Hammond and Dexta Daps, the title track “Lottery” featuring Jeremih, and “We Love Di Gal Dem” featuring 450.

Shaggy moved to Flatbush as a teenager from Jamaica and launched his music career in Brooklyn – building a four-decade run that has produced more than 40 million albums sold and eight Billboard Hot 100 singles. Beyond music, he established the Shaggy Make a Difference Foundation in 2009 and most recently led relief efforts following Hurricane Melissa, raising over $500,000 at a benefit concert at UBS Arena and delivering essential goods via private flights.

“Brooklyn is the borough that took a kid from Jamaica and gave him a stage, a sound, and a purpose,” Shaggy said at the celebration, as quoted in the release.

Borough President Reynoso added: “From his musical genius to his leadership in philanthropy, Shaggy embodies the very best of our borough.”

In a rare and highly anticipated collaboration, two of dancehall’s most iconic duos have joined forces on a new single titled “Jealous.”

Chaka Demus & Pliers – whose 1992 hit “Murder She Wrote” remains one of the most recognizable songs in reggae and dancehall history – have teamed with Tanto Metro & Devonte, known for the club anthem “Everyone Falls in Love,” on what Chaka Demus describes as “four the wickedest way.”

The track is a playful, story-driven dancehall record exploring the drama of jealousy in relationships – produced and executive produced by Chaka Demus on his Bright Star Production label. Harmonies were contributed by Brian & Tony Gold over a rhythm crafted by Jazzwad, with mixing by Fatta Marshall. Writing credits are shared across the full collective.

“Jealous” serves as the first single from Chaka Demus’s upcoming album release – a project that brings together a seasoned team of music stalwarts with deep roots in Caribbean music culture.

International superstar Sean Paul has released another riddim compilation through his Dutty Rock Productions imprint — this time delivering “Brawlin Riddim,” a hard-hitting dancehall project featuring an all-star lineup.

The compilation features Busy Signal, Sean Paul, Spragga Benz, Charly Black, Chi Ching Ching, Leftside, Future Fambo, Looga Man, Bush Wakka, and Ras Ajai — each bringing their own lyrical energy to a production anchored by pulsing bass, sharp synth leads, and siren sound effects that evoke the raw energy of a Kingston street dance.

The riddim was produced by Sean Paul and Dutty Rock Productions, mixed and mastered by Grammy-winning engineer Andre “Dre Day,” and recorded by dancehall heavyweight Andre “Suku Ward” Gray at Dutty Rock’s studios in Kingston, Jamaica.

“Brawlin Riddim” is now available on all major digital streaming platforms.

Grammy Award-winning recording artist Stephen Marley has released “Hills of St. Ann,” the first single from an upcoming compilation project paying tribute to Brand Jamaica – celebrating the island’s culture, heritage, and natural beauty.

Released May 8, 2026 via Ghetto Youths International, the track is an inspiring guitar ballad underscored by powerful Nyahbinghi drum rhythms, transporting listeners to Nine Mile, St. Ann – the birthplace of reggae legend Bob Marley. Stephen Marley handled production, drums, bass, and Nyahbinghi drums on the track himself, with guitar by Ranoy Gordon and keyboards by Llamar Brown.

The single is available now on all streaming platforms.