World News
Saudi Arabia helicopter crash kills all 14 on board
28 June 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
BREAKINGBREAKING,
At least 14 people have been killed after a helicopter crashed in Saudi Arabia, Saudi state media reported, citing an official source at the the country’s energy ministry.
The SPA state news agency reported that the helicopter belonging to the Saudi Aramco oil company crashed in Ras Tanura on Sunday, killing all 14 people on board.
It said that investigations were under way to determine the cause of the crash, and extended its condolences to the families of those killed.
This is a breaking news story.
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