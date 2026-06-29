Russian missile and drone attacks kill at least eight in Ukraine 

Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukraine have killed at least eight people and wounded 34 others, Ukrainian authorities say, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the “horrific attacks”.

Zelenskyy said on Monday that at least five people were killed and 28 wounded in a Russian missile attack on Dnipro city, an industrial hub around 100 km (62 miles) from the front line, that is regularly targeted by Russian forces.

Regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said in a Telegram message that one of the victims was a 13-year-old girl. He posted images of a building with shattered windows and a blurred photo of a body lying near a stairwell.

“People have traumatic brain injuries, shrapnel wounds, fractures and blast trauma,” he said.

At least three people were killed and six others injured, including a child, in a drone attack on Zaporizhzhia, Zelenskyy said. The city is around 30km from the front line and the administrative capital of the region Russia claims as annexed territory but doesn’t fully control.

The Ukrainian president said Russia also carried out strikes in the Sumy, Odesa, Chernihiv, Kherson and Kharkiv regions.

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia’s position on a peace deal is unchanged since 2024, when President Vladimir Putin said that Kyiv’s forces had to withdraw from four regions Moscow says are its ⁠own and publicly drop its plans to join NATO.

Putin said in a television interview at the weekend that Russia would press ahead with its aim of fully controlling those regions, rejecting what he said was a new Ukrainian proposal to scale back the fighting.

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Putin said Kyiv had proposed a mutual halt to ⁠long-range strikes and that ⁠fighting should be confined to the four regions, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.