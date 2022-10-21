Thirty days remain until history is created in Qatar.

The tournament makes the four-year journey from Europe, to its first ever time, in the Middle-East.

The face of Senegalese football Sadio Mane

The last edition was hosted in Russia and for the first time since 1982 no African teams progressed to the knockout phase of the competition.

Related Article Sport By Renaldo Gilkes

Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, Nigeria and Senegal were sent packing early from Moscow, however Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal will have an opportunity to redeem themselves in Qatar.

Today we focus on current African Cup of Nations (AFC) Senegal, who became the first team to be eliminated from the World Cup via the Fair Play rule, after accumulating more yellow cards than Japan, who advanced to the next round of the 2018 competition.

Senegalese coach Aliou Cisse being tossed in the air by his players as they celebrated winning the 2021 AFC Championship.

Senegal defeated Egypt in the 2021 AFC final and repeated the heroics in the AFC Qualifiers to earn their third appearance at the FIFA World Cup.

Country: Senegal

Capital: Dakar

Population: 16.7 million

Confederation: Confederation of African Football (CAF)

Group: A

Professional League: Senegal Premier League

World Cup appearances: 3; best overall finish in 2002- Quarterfinals

Qualification status: Playoff winners versus Egypt (3-1 penalty shootout)

Key players: Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea, England), Sadio Mane (Bayern Much, Germany), Idrissa Gueye (Everton, England), Cheikhou Kouyate (Nottingham Forrest, England), Mbaye Niang (AJ Auxerre, France)

Coach: Aliou Cisse (Senegalese)

Group mates: Qatar, Ecuador, Netherlands

Prediction: Possible group winners, runners-up worst case. The Lions of Teranga have the players, experience, and winning mentality to advance to the quarterfinals. Progression beyond that would be historic for Africa.