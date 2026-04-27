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Plane crashes near South Sudan’s Juba, killing all 14 on board 

27 April 2026
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This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

A plane has crashed on the outskirts of South Sudan’s capital, Juba, killing all 13 passengers and the pilot.

The country’s civil aviation authority said on Monday that initial reports indicate the aircraft may have crashed due to bad weather conditions that caused low visibility.

The Cessna 208 Caravan, which was operated by CityLink Aviation, ‌lost communication while flying from Yei to Juba International Airport, it added in a statement.

Among those onboard were two Kenyan nationals, while the rest were South Sudanese.

A team has been sent to the site to gather information and support emergency services, the aviation authority said.

Videos of the crash site, located some 20km (12 miles) outside of Juba, showed the remains of the aircraft in flames.

 

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