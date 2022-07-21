Parkland Announces Date of 2022 Second Quarter Results

CALGARY, AB, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Parkland Corporation (”Parkland”, “we”, the “Company”, or “our”) (TSX: PKI) expects to announce its 2022 second quarter results after markets close on Thursday, August 4, 2022. A conference call and webcast will then be held at 6:30 a.m. MDT (8:30 a.m. EDT) on Friday, August 5, 2022, to discuss the results.

To listen to the live webcast and watch the presentation, please use the following link: https://app.webinar.net/8OZXrAXJQa5

Analysts and investors interested in participating in the question and answer session of the conference call may do so by calling 1-888-390-0546 (toll-free) (Conference ID: 77903406). International participants may call 1-800-389-0704 (toll free) (Conference ID: 77903406).

Please connect and log in approximately 10 minutes before the beginning of the call. The webcast will be available for replay two hours after the conference call ends at the link above. It will remain available for one year and will also be posted to www.parkland.ca.

Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis will be posted to www.parkland.ca and www.sedar.com after the results are released.

About Parkland

Parkland’s purpose is to Power Journeys and Energize Communities. We serve essential needs in our communities, providing our customers with the fuels they depend on to get around, quality foods and convenience items, while helping them achieve their goals of lowering their environmental impact. Through our portfolio of trusted and locally relevant brands, we serve well over one million customers per day across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America.

In addition to leveraging our supply and storage capabilities to provide the fuels our diverse customers depend on; we are leading our customers through the energy transition. From electric vehicle charging, renewable fuels, solar energy and compliance and carbon offset trading, we are leaders in helping our customers lower their environmental impact.

Parkland’s proven strategy is centered around organic growth, our supply advantage, acquiring prudently, and integrating successfully. We are focused on developing our existing business in resilient markets, growing, and diversifying our retail business into food, convenience, and renewable energy solutions and helping our commercial customers decarbonize their operations. Our strategy is underpinned by our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community, and respect, which are deeply embedded across our organization.