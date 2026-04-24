No Caribbean Beaches In World’s Top 10 – But Here Are The Top 10 Best Caribbean Beaches For 2026

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 24, 2026: The Caribbean may not have landed a spot in Tripadvisor’s global top 10 best beaches for 2026, but the Caribbean region continues to shine with some of the world’s most sought-after coastal escapes. Here are the top 10 best Caribbean beaches for 2026

Tripadvisor has released its latest Travelers’ Choice Awards for beaches, highlighting the top-rated destinations based on traveler reviews and ratings over the past year. While no Caribbean beach made the global top tier, several standout locations across the region secured top honors within the Caribbean category.

Leading the list is Eagle Beach in Aruba, known for its powdery white sand, calm waters, and consistent ranking among the world’s most beautiful beaches. It is one of Aruba’s less crowded beaches that still boasts the same soft white sands, warm waters, and spectacular sunset views that the island’s known for. All your favorite beach day activities are on the menu, like swimming, snorkeling, and jet skiing -and amenities like bathrooms and free parking make it even more appealing.

Tobacco Bay Beach in Bermuda grabbed the second spot. Known among travelers as the ultimate fish-spotting haven, Tobacco Bay Beach offers calm, warm waters ringed by coral rocks – perfect for beginner snorkelers. With shallow waters in many areas and snorkel rental available, this beach is a great place for kids too. Don’t miss out on great views from the nearby beach bar.

The Beach of Varadero, Cuba

Playa Varadero beach in Varadero, Cuba took the third spot. It has everything you’d expect from a picture-perfect beach: Golden sand, turquoise-blue water, and stunning sunsets. Hop on a catamaran, go fishing, play a round of beach volleyball, walk along the shore—there’s lots to do. Or just kick back and enjoy the beautiful, natural scenery.

Three white beach chairs on the sand, blue sea in the background

Cas Abao Beach in Curacao came in at fourth. With its soft, white sand, turquoise waters, and stunning rock formations, Cas Abao Beach delivers on natural beauty. Small waves and plenty of fish make it a favorite spot for snorkeling and diving, and if you want to hang out on the shore, you can even treat yourself to a relaxing massage.

Bavaro Beach in Bavaro, Dominican Republic took the fifth spot. It is known for soft, white sand, warm, clear waters, and shady palm trees. The waves are perfect for swimming and snorkeling, thanks to the natural barrier reef. But if staying shore-side is more your speed, there are also plenty of spots to relax and soak up the sun.

Aerial view of the beach Palm Beach on the island of Aruba. Place where most of the large hotels are located. (Photo by: VWPICS/Jimmy Villalta/UIG via Getty Images)

Palm Beach in Aruba came in at sixth. It is known for its warm, calm water that makes swimming easy. There’s barely a wave in sight. You’ll spot vibrant fish if you snorkel, or you can just unwind on the sand. Food stands and souvenir shops are close by, too.

Storm clouds at the horizon of Brownes Beach, on the southwest coast of Barbados. The beach is just few minutes away from the downtown Bridgetown.

Carlisle Bay beach in Bridgetown, Barbados came in at 7th for its soft, white sand, turquoise-blue waters, and lush vegetation. Carlisle Bay is a picture-perfect escape. Spend the day relaxing on a sunbed or swimming or snorkeling in the calm, warm water, then treat yourself to a beachfront massage. Bonus: there’s free Wi-Fi.

Coming in at 8th in the Top 10th ranking is Seven Mile Beach in the Cayman Islands. It is known for it miles of ultra-white sand and crystal-clear water make up Seven Mile Beach. It’s a relaxing, family-friendly spot, perfect for barefoot walks and catching beautiful sunsets. There are endless water sports – from snorkeling to diving – plus amenities like free parking and restrooms.

The Bath – a dreamlike beach on Virgin Gorda

The Baths National Park in Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands came in at number 9. It is known for massive granite boulders on powdery sands, spilling out into the Caribbean sea. Go snorkeling around the unique rock formations (there’s plenty of fish to see), or kick back and enjoy the stunning views. And when you’re feeling peckish, tasty snacks await at the nearby shops.

Playa Porto Marie in Sint Willibrordus, Curaçao rounded out the Top 10. The gentle slope of this beach makes swimming easy and it’s a solid pick for snorkeling, too, with lots of marine life to spot. On land, you can catch more wildlife from observation points – plus, lounge chairs, showers, and a bar.

The rankings reflect traveler experiences, factoring in water quality, scenery, accessibility, and overall visitor satisfaction.

Despite missing out on the global top 10 beaches, the Caribbean remains one of the world’s premier beach destinations, consistently drawing millions of visitors each year.

For Caribbean nations, the recognition underscores the region’s enduring appeal – from luxury escapes to cultural beach experiences — even as competition from destinations in Europe and Asia continues to grow.

Tourism officials across the region are expected to leverage the rankings as part of ongoing efforts to attract visitors in 2026, particularly as global travel demand continues to rebound.

For travelers, the message is clear: while the Caribbean may not top the global list this year, it remains home to some of the most beautiful and diverse beaches anywhere in the world.