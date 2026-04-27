King Charles US visit: What to know about the itinerary, Congress address 

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are travelling to the US for what is anticipated to be the most significant overseas visit of his reign to date.

The state visit coincides with the 250th anniversary of the US declaring independence and the original 13 colonies breaking away from British rule under King George III.

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It also comes at a time when relations between the US and UK are particularly sensitive, amid public differences over President Donald Trump’s war on Iran.

The four-day trip will go ahead “as planned”, Buckingham Palace has said, despite heightened security concerns following the shooting incident in Washington DC on Saturday night.

Here is what we know:

When are King Charles III and Queen Camilla arriving in the US?

The royals arrive in the US on Monday, April 27 and will stay until Thursday, April 30.

“The visit will be an opportunity to recognise the shared history of our two nations; the breadth of the economic, security and cultural relationship that has developed since then; and the deep people-to-people connections which unite communities,” Buckingham Palace said.

What is the US itinerary for King Charles III and Queen Camilla?

The visit spans four days, with the itinerary divided as follows:

April 27 – Arrival, tea and White House tour:

President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump will welcome King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the South Portico of the White House.

The couples will then move to the State Floor for a private tea in the Green Room, before touring the newly expanded White House beehive on the South Lawn, near the Kitchen Garden.

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The day concludes with a brief farewell as the royals depart the White House grounds.

April 28 – Full ceremonial programme, US Congress address and meetings:

The day begins with a State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn.

The president and first lady will formally welcome the British royals, including military honours by the United States Army Herald Trumpets.

The national anthems of both countries will be performed by the United States Marine Band, accompanied by a 21-gun salute from the Presidential Salute Battery.

The programme includes an inspection of the troops, accompanied by the US Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, and remarks by the president.

The leaders will then appear on the Blue Room Balcony for a “Pass in Review” of 300 US service members, with nearly 500 personnel from all six branches of the armed forces taking part in the ceremony, a historic first for a state visit.

After the ceremony, the royals will sign the White House guest book, take part in an official gift exchange and join a receiving line with US and UK delegations.

The schedule then splits:

Donald Trump and King Charles III will hold a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office, while Melania Trump and Queen Camilla will attend a cross-cultural event with students at the White House Tennis Pavilion, using virtual reality and AI tools to explore UK–US ties.

Later in the day, King Charles III is expected to address a joint meeting of the US Congress, the first time a British monarch has done so since 1991.

April 28 (evening) – State dinner:

The president and first lady will host a formal State Dinner in the East Room of the White House.

Further details of that programme are expected to be released separately by the Office of the First Lady.

April 29 – New York and Virginia

Beyond Washington DC, the itinerary is expected to extend to New York City, where the royal couple are set to attend a ceremony at the September 11 memorial, marking the upcoming 25th anniversary of the attacks and meeting first responders. They are expected to be joined by New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

They are also scheduled to travel to Virginia, where they will take part in events linked to celebrations marking 250 years since the United States’ founding, including a community “block party”.

April 30 – Farewell:

On Thursday, the King and Queen will be back in Washington DC. The visit concludes with an official farewell at the South Portico of the White House, followed by a departure ceremony in the Diplomatic Reception Room.

The visit will then continue to Bermuda, where further engagements are planned for May 1–2 .

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The king is not expected to meet victims of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, despite a request from US representative Ro Khanna for a private audience to be arranged.

Why is King Charles III visiting the US now?

Analysts say the timing of the trip is particularly significant, coming amid strains between the US and the UK over Iran, NATO, trade and Britain’s digital services tax.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has criticised the war on Iran, saying it is against the interests of the UK. He also refused to join a military operation sought by Trump to forcibly reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Instead, Britain and several other European nations have offered to help secure the strait once it is open.

Economically, trade disputes have resurfaced, particularly over Britain’s digital services tax, which targets major US tech companies. Washington has warned it could respond with tariffs, arguing the measure disproportionately affects American firms.

Against this backdrop, analysts say the visit carries added diplomatic weight.

“King Charles III’s visit should be understood as crisis management through ceremony,” said Salvador Santino Regilme, associate professor and programme chair of international relations at Leiden University.

“The visit also coincides with the 250th anniversary of American independence, which gives it a powerful historical irony: a British monarch is arriving in Washington to reaffirm an alliance with a republic born from revolt against the Crown.”

“That symbolism is not ornamental. It does diplomatic work,” Santino added.

“When relations between elected leaders become volatile, the monarchy offers Britain a second diplomatic language: continuity, restraint and historical intimacy. Charles cannot negotiate NATO commitments, tariffs or Iran policy. Yet he can create a public setting in which both sides can step back from open hostility without appearing weak.”

Santino said King Charles’s address to Congress is significant because it places the British monarchy “before the institutional heart of American republicanism”.

“This is not simply pageantry,” he said. “It is a performance of reconciliation between empire and former colony, and a reminder that alliances are sustained not only by interests, but also by memory, ritual and shared political mythology.”

He added that the visit also speaks to a wider moment in global politics, where even powerful states rely on symbols when their material power is contested.

“Legitimacy is never produced by coercion alone,” Santino said. “It also depends on narratives of moral purpose, dignity, partnership and historical belonging. This visit is a vivid example of that logic.”

What can we expect in the protocol of the visit?

Analysts say the visit will focus on symbolism and stability, highlighting unity between the US and the UK rather than strict hierarchy.

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“The focus, like with any state visit, will be on the joint relationship between America and Britain,” royal commentator Amanda Matta said, adding there will be “less focus on who comes first… [and] more about showing the friendship between the two nations.”

Even so, royal protocol could still shape some aspects of the visit, especially when it comes to the media.

“The royals typically don’t take questions from journalists on official engagements,” Matta added, noting it would be “seen as inappropriate” to ask spontaneous questions.

Security is likely to be tightly controlled after the recent shooting in Washington. While such visits are already “very highly coordinated,” Matta said there will likely be “a little bit more… high alerts on both sides” given how visible the events are.

At the same time, the visit is expected to be tightly choreographed, with little room for spontaneity. “Every single thing… every single word that Charles and Camilla will say to the president and the first lady has been cleared with Downing Street,” Justin Vovk, professor of history at Redeemer University, said.

“None of this will be left up to unscripted moments,” he added.

With tensions high, the emphasis will be on predictability. “Unscripted means unpredictable, and unpredictable is when things can get ugly. And that’s not what the monarchy does,” Vovk said, adding the royal approach is to “smooth things over” by following government guidance.

Vovk added he would be “stunned” if there were any moments where the King and the US president engaged with people outside tightly controlled settings.

The etiquette rules are surprisingly relaxed.

“There are probably fewer rules than people expect,” Matta said. While it is customary not to walk in front of the monarch or initiate physical contact, these rules are applied with flexibility.

“We would expect to hear Trump refer to the King as ‘Your Majesty’ instead of… Charles. But that’s the only really formal piece. Even bowing and curtsying, especially in America, is not required,” she added.

Cultural differences may still be noticeable. Americans tend to be “more casual” and more comfortable with physical contact, while British protocol places more emphasis on restraint. However, any awkward moments are unlikely to disrupt the visit. As Matta noted, the system is designed so the monarch can “not show a reaction” and “carry on with dignity.”

Analysts say one key signal will be how the visit is received by the American public.

“Something to watch this time is how this visit plays with the American people, how they react to it,” Vovk explained.

The visit is meant to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence and celebrate “two and a half centuries of peace, alliance, and friendship”. But Vovk warned the current political climate could shape how it unfolds.

“The political climate in the US right now is tremendously volatile,” he said, pointing to the “No Kings” protest movement directed at President Donald Trump.

“If you have the king from the country that the Americans broke from coming to visit at this time, it is entirely possible that this could spark new waves of protest,” Vovk said, adding it could give the movement “some wind in their sails” and redirect public anger towards the visit.

“That may not happen… but I think that’s a very real possibility,” he added.

Vovk also said Trump’s reactions will be another key signal to watch.

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“When Trump visited the king earlier this year, everything was very tightly controlled. Even President Trump, by his own standards, was unusually reserved and did not go off script,” he said.

“As a result, much of the focus was on posture and body language – and I think that’s what we’ll be looking for again.”

However, Vovk noted that the dynamic may shift on US soil.

“Mr Trump has the home-field advantage here, and it will be interesting to see whether he goes off script,” he said.

“Doing that in Windsor Castle is very different from doing it in the White House.”

He added that observers should pay close attention to any unexpected remarks from the president, as well as how the visit is framed domestically.