World News
Iraqi president names Shia bloc candidate Ali al-Zaidi as PM-designate
27 April 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
The Iraqi President Nizar Amedi has named Ali al-Zaidi as prime minister-designate, and tasked him with forming a government, Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Iraq has reported.
Al-Zaidi was named earlier on Monday as the candidate of the Coordination Framework, a coalition of Shia parties that has a majority in parliament.
More to come…
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