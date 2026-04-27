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Iraqi president names Shia bloc candidate Ali al-Zaidi as PM-designate 

27 April 2026
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This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

The Iraqi President Nizar Amedi has named Ali al-Zaidi as prime minister-designate, and tasked him with forming a government, Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Iraq has reported.

Al-Zaidi was named earlier on Monday as the candidate of the Coordination Framework, a coalition of Shia parties that has a majority in parliament.

More to come…

 

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