World News
Iran war live: Trump reviews peace plan; UN calls for Hormuz to reopen
27 April 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Published On 28 Apr 202628 Apr 2026
- US President Donald Trump’s national security team is reviewing an Iranian peace plan to halt the war and open the Strait of Hormuz, while also pushing back talks on its nuclear programme.
- Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg and says Tehran is considering a US request to restart negotiations.
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