World News
Iran war live: Tehran’s FM in Islamabad; US says envoys to travel for talks
24 April 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
live
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
Published On 25 Apr 202625 Apr 2026
- The White House said United States envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will travel to Islamabad, Pakistan, on Saturday for talks with Iran, but a spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said “no meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the US”, and Tehran’s “observations would be conveyed by Pakistan”.
- Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Islamabad said Pakistani mediators are “cautiously optimistic” regarding Iran-US talks after the arrival of Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in the Pakistani capital as part of a three-country tour.
Related News
24 April 2026
UK rights groups slam ‘authoritarian’ conviction of pro-Palestine activists
18 April 2026
Trump joined by Joe Rogan as he signs order to speed up psychedelic review
14 April 2026
Somalia reports hit on al-Shabab with ‘international support’
15 April 2026