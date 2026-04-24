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In this photo provided by the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, center, is greeted by Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, second right, and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, third left, upon his arrival at Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Friday, April 24, 2026. (Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP)

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Al Jazeera Live

By Lyndal Rowlands, Zaid Sabah and Zsombor Peter

Published On 25 Apr 202625 Apr 2026

  • The White House said United States envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will travel to Islamabad, Pakistan, on Saturday for talks with Iran, but a spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said “no meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the US”, and Tehran’s “observations would be conveyed by Pakistan”.
  • Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Islamabad said Pakistani mediators are “cautiously optimistic” regarding Iran-US talks after the arrival of Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in the Pakistani capital as part of a three-country tour.