World News
Iran war live: Tehran insists on control of Hormuz amid reports of US talks
28 June 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Published On 29 Jun 202629 Jun 2026
- The United States and Iran have agreed to halt attacks and meet in the Qatari capital, Doha, on Tuesday to resolve their dispute over the Strait of Hormuz, the Axios news site reports.
- Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says responsibility for the Strait of Hormuz lies solely with Tehran and warns that any attempt to bypass its preferred route in the waterway will cause “tension and escalation”.
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