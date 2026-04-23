World News
Iran war live: Lebanon truce extended; Trump says time not on Tehran’s side
23 April 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
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Published On 24 Apr 202624 Apr 2026
- US President Donald Trump says he hopes to host Israeli and Lebanese leaders “in the near future”, after announcing a three-week extension to the fragile ceasefire in Lebanon, which was due to expire on Sunday.
- President Trump said he is under no pressure to end his war with Iran, though time is limited for Tehran. “I have all the time in the World, but Iran doesn’t – The clock is ticking!” Trump wrote on social media.
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