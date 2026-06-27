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Iran war live: Air raid sirens in Bahrain, Kuwait as US bombs Sirik, Qeshm 

27 June 2026
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This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

An Iranian woman walks past an anti-Israeli mural, after U.S. and Iranian officials said they had reached a deal to end their war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, in Tehran, Iran, June 15, 2026.

Video Duration 01 minutes 45 seconds play-arrow01:45

US-Iran confrontation: Strikes raise fears of return to conflict

By Jillian Kestler-D'Amours and Zsombor Peter

Published On 28 Jun 202628 Jun 2026

  • The US has bombed Iran for a second day, hitting the city of Sirik, Bandar-e Lengeh and Qeshm Island, following a drone attack on a commercial vessel near the Strait of Hormuz.
  • Air raid sirens blare in Bahrain as Kuwait’s military says its air defences are responding to “hostile missile and drone threats”.

 

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