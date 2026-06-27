World News
Iran war live: Air raid sirens in Bahrain, Kuwait as US bombs Sirik, Qeshm
27 June 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Published On 28 Jun 202628 Jun 2026
- The US has bombed Iran for a second day, hitting the city of Sirik, Bandar-e Lengeh and Qeshm Island, following a drone attack on a commercial vessel near the Strait of Hormuz.
- Air raid sirens blare in Bahrain as Kuwait’s military says its air defences are responding to “hostile missile and drone threats”.
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