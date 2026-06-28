Iran war day 121: Iran attacks Bahrain, Kuwait as US strikes near Hormuz 

The United States has bombed Iran for a second straight day, striking Sirik, Bandar-e Lengeh and Qeshm Island after a drone attack on a commercial vessel near the Strait of Hormuz.

Air raid sirens sounded in Bahrain, while Kuwait said its air defences were responding to “hostile missile and drone threats”, raising heightened tensions across the region.

Meanwhile, Israel carried out new attacks on southern Lebanon, killing at least one person, just a day after reaching a framework agreement with the Lebanese government aimed at ending the fighting.

Here is what has happened as the conflict enters its 121st day:

In Iran

Iran sees Strait of Hormuz as key leverage: Tehran-based political analyst Abas Aslani said Iran views the waterway as a deterrent against future US attacks. “Iran sees [the strait] as leverage to stop the repetition of any new round of aggression against the country,” he told Al Jazeera, adding that any attempt to change the situation there “by force” is “unacceptable for Tehran”.

The Gulf

Bahrain sounds sirens, Kuwait activates air defences: Bahrain urged people to head to the nearest safe place after sirens sounded, while Kuwait said it was responding to “hostile missile and drone threats”. A US official told the Reuters news agency there have been no reported US casualties or major damage so far.

Bahrain urged people to head to the nearest safe place after sirens sounded, while Kuwait said it was responding to “hostile missile and drone threats”. A US official told the Reuters news agency there have been no reported US casualties or major damage so far. Oman joins Gulf states in condemning attack on Bahrain: Oman has condemned the Iranian drone attack on Bahrain, expressing full solidarity with the kingdom and rejecting any actions that threaten regional security. Qatar, Kuwait and the UAE also condemned the attack.

Advertisement

In the US

Expert warns US-Iran conflict could escalate: Retired US naval officer Harlan Ullman says the latest “tit-for-tat” attacks between Washington and Tehran risk “getting out of hand”. He added that a surge in oil prices could pressure President Donald Trump to return to negotiations.

Retired US naval officer Harlan Ullman says the latest “tit-for-tat” attacks between Washington and Tehran risk “getting out of hand”. He added that a surge in oil prices could pressure President Donald Trump to return to negotiations. US congressman says Iran strikes violate war powers measure: Democratic Representative Ro Khanna condemned the renewed US attacks on Iran as a “blatant violation” of the War Powers Resolution passed by Congress, warning: “Trump must stop this war now, or we will take him to court.”

In Israel

Netanyahu hails Lebanon deal as blow to Iran: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the US-mediated framework agreement with Lebanon a “historic accomplishment” and “a massive blow to Iran and Hezbollah”. The deal, the biggest breakthrough between the neighbours in decades, aims to end hostilities while allowing Israel to maintain a security zone in southern Lebanon until Hezbollah is disarmed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the US-mediated framework agreement with Lebanon a “historic accomplishment” and “a massive blow to Iran and Hezbollah”. The deal, the biggest breakthrough between the neighbours in decades, aims to end hostilities while allowing Israel to maintain a security zone in southern Lebanon until Hezbollah is disarmed. Ben-Gvir calls Lebanon deal a ‘historic mistake’: Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said the agreement gives Hezbollah the “lifeline it has begged for” and argued Israel should “crush”, not “anaesthetise”, the group. He said he opposed the deal in the Israeli cabinet and would continue to do so.

In Lebanon