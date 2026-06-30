In pictures: Venezuela earthquakes death toll surpasses 1,700 

With the window for finding survivors closing fast, Venezuelans are combing through the ruins of buildings toppled by last week’s powerful back-to-back earthquakes amid growing fears of a humanitarian crisis that could last years.

Authorities said on Monday that at least 1,719 people have been killed and 5,034 injured in the twin quakes that struck on Wednesday in the northern state of La Guaira. Tens of thousands more remain missing or unaccounted for, raising pressure on a cash-strapped government already struggling to house and feed those left homeless.

Rescuers said the first 72 hours after a quake are critical for finding people alive and freeing them from rubble. That deadline passed on Saturday, yet searches are continuing in shattered neighbourhoods where families keep vigil at piles of rubble. “We have to stay strong, even without food, without sleep,” Ana Rada said while watching civil defence workers look for her brother. “Until I see the body, I still have hope.”

Facing criticism that they have moved too slowly, officials have heavily promoted their response. Police and soldiers handed out cans of tuna and crackers to displaced residents in La Guaira while National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said electricity had been restored to 90 percent of the state and 15 temporary camps have been set up.

A magnitude 4.6 aftershock struck near Caraballeda on Monday, one of more than 600 tremors recorded since the initial magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 quakes. No new damage was reported, but the shaking sent Caracas residents screaming into the streets.

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“Here we are again, back in the street,” said Concepcion Hernandez, 51, after evacuating her apartment in the capital. “I don’t know when we’ll have a moment of true peace.”