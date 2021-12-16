FCCA to Relaunch Award-Winning Marketing and Strategic Destinations Partnership Campaign with New Initiatives to Drive Overall Travel Demand

MIRAMAR, Fla., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) – the trade association that represents the mutual interests of destinations and stakeholders throughout the Caribbean, Central and South America, and Mexico, along with Member Lines that operate over 90 percent of the global cruising capacity – is pleased to announce that it will resume its award-winning marketing campaign, with new programs focused on specific needs of its destination partners and driving overall travel demand for the foreseeable future.

“We are excited to relaunch our Strategic partnership Programs efforts, especially since that signifies the impressive progress that has been made in our partner destinations and the cruise industry,” said Michele Paige, President, FCCA. “Through the constant communications with all parties during this crisis, we have learned more about what our partners need and retooled our new programs and initiatives to their goals.”

In addition to continuing the Gold SABRE Award-winning Caribbean Is Open/Caribbean for Everyone marketing campaign, which generated more than 6 billion impressions in tracked initiatives and showed a measurable improvement in terms of those who would take a Caribbean cruise vacation, the new programs and campaigns will further foster overall demand for traveling to partner destinations – targeting consumers, travel agents, media, and FCCA contacts and resources in order to drive both cruise traffic, including summer cruising, and overnight visitors, also working to convert cruise passengers into overnight guests.

FCCA’s proven B2B focus will also be a mainstay in the new programs, with opportunities to target an influential audience of cruise executives and travel stakeholders through the FCCA’s media channels and publications, including Travel & Cruise, the official magazine of the global cruise industry produced and distributed by the FCCA and Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA); events, ranging from private member events to the only official cruise conference representing the Caribbean, Mexico and Central and South America: the FCCA Cruise Conference; and even other FCCA operations, from its monthly meetings with FCCA Member Lines to staff e-mail signatures.

The largest changes in the new programs and initiatives will come directly from destination partners, with strategies tailored specifically for destinations’ varying wants and needs. On top of FCCA’s numerous successful strategies that utilize its reach and platforms, FCCA will work with destination partners to develop courses of actions for the differing destinations and their objectives, whether those goals include more cruise calls, developments, training programs, purchasing/sourcing, increasing employment, establishing homeport calls, securing year-round calls, and/or more.

FCCA will also apply new ways to utilize its numerous resources and contacts to actualize both the specific destination goals and the increase of overall travel demand for its partners.

About Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA)

Created in 1972, FCCA is a not-for-profit trade organization that represents the mutual interests of the cruise industry and destinations’ private and public sectors. By building bilateral relationships with cruise tourism stakeholders and providing them a forum to work with executives from its Member Lines, FCCA fosters bilateral success for all parties. For more information, visit F-CCA.com and @FCCAupdates on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.