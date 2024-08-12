DCK Expands Global Portfolio with Prestigious New Clients: Royal Caribbean Group, Balam Reserve Belize, and Grand Reserve Puerto Rico

MIAMI, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — DCK Worldwide Group, LLC (”DCK”), a global leader in construction and development with over 100 years of experience, announces the addition of three distinguished clients to its portfolio: Royal Caribbean Group, The Balam Reserve Belize, and Grand Reserve Puerto Rico.

Royal Caribbean Group: DCK is collaborating with Royal Caribbean Group, a global leader in the cruise industry, to support their innovative port and destination projects. Royal Caribbean, the largest cruise company in the world by revenue, has been named the Best Cruise Line in the Caribbean for 21 years running by Travel Weekly Readers’ Choice Awards.

The Balam Reserve Belize: DCK is partnering with The Balam Reserve Belize on the development and construction of a 5-star luxury resort and branded residences. Set amidst Belize’s breathtaking natural beauty, this project will blend world-class amenities with sustainable Net-Zero infrastructure, offering an unparalleled experience of eco-luxury.

Grand Reserve Puerto Rico: DCK will work with Grand Reserve Puerto Rico, a premier Caribbean resort and luxury residential destination, operated by Hyatt Hotels Corporation and recipient of the AAA Four Diamond designation, on the expansion of their world-class facilities.

A Legacy of Excellence

For over 100 years, DCK has been a trusted name in construction and development, delivering iconic projects globally. These new partnerships reaffirm our dedication to excellence, innovation, and client satisfaction.

“We are deeply honored to welcome Royal Caribbean Group, The Balam Reserve Belize, and Grand Reserve Puerto Rico to the DCK family,” said Bill Brown, President of DCK. “These partnerships underscore our commitment to delivering exceptional results, where we believe DCK’s expertise and capabilities in large-scale Caribbean-based projects makes us the clear preferred partner.”

DCK is backed by Arena Investors, LP (”Arena”), a global institutional investment firm. It has partnered with Arena and its affiliates to execute its comprehensive growth strategy, which includes DCK’s bespoke capital markets capabilities in offering equity and debt financing through key partnerships. These bespoke capital markets capabilities distinguish DCK, providing comprehensive financing solutions that ensure the successful delivery of even the most complex construction projects.

For more about DCK and our projects, please visit www.dckwwgroup.com.

About DCK Worldwide Group, LLC:

DCK is recognized as the Caribbean’s Leading Builder, with a rich legacy dating back to 1922. The firm has successfully completed over $4 billion in hospitality projects, delivering more than 39,000 hotel keys globally. With a total project value exceeding $38 billion, DCK’s portfolio spans multiple sectors worldwide, underscoring our versatility and commitment to excellence.

About Arena Investors, LP:

Arena is an institutional asset manager founded in partnership with The Westaim Corporation (TSXV: WED). With approximately $3.5 billion of invested and committed assets under management as of June 30, 2024, and a team of over 180 employees in offices globally, Arena provides creative solutions for those seeking capital in special situations. The firm brings individuals with decades of experience, a track record of comfort with complexity, the ability to deliver within time constraints, and the flexibility to engage in transactions that cannot be addressed by banks and other conventional financial institutions. For more information, please visit www.arenaco.com.