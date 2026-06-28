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Can the ICJ help end the war in the eastern DRC? 

28 June 2026
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This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

For years, the DRC has accused Rwanda of direct involvement in the war in its eastern provinces.

The Democratic Republic of Congo says its neighbour has mobilised forces and backed armed groups to carry out illegal operations in its territory.

This week, Kinshasa has moved to hold Kigali accountable, filing a case with the International Court of Justice. The DRC is seeking to force Rwanda to cease those activities and award reparations to victims and the government. Tensions between the two are still high – and some countries outside the region are trying to help end the conflict.

Could the involvement of the ICJ make a difference in those efforts?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Demas Kiprono – Executive Director at the International Commission of Jurists, Kenya

Kambale Musavuli – Analyst at the Center for Research on the Congo-Kinshasa

Phil Clark – Professor of International Politics at SOAS University of London

 

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