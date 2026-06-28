At least 11 dead in civilian plane crash in eastern France: Authorities 

At least 11 people have died after a civilian plane crashed in eastern France, local authorities say.

Police on Sunday called on people to “strictly avoid” the area around the airport in the town of Tomblaine, while local media said the aircraft was carrying a group of people on a skydiving trip.

The pilot and all 10 ⁠passengers – five students ⁠and five instructors – died in the accident, the prefecture ⁠said.

The Interior Ministry ‌said Interior Minister Laurent Nunez was on his way to the scene.

More to come…