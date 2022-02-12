ZR smash leaves seven injured | Loop Barbados

Two persons have suffered head injuries as a result of a collision between two route taxis in the Wanstead, West Terrace area.

Police were on the scene. The accident was reported about 9:30 am today, Saturday, February 12, 2022, along Wanstead Road at its junction with 8th Avenue Wanstead Gardens, St James.

According to the Police Information Officer, Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss, “Police are carrying out on scene investigations.

“Thus far, seven persons are reported to be injured, two of whom have suffered head injuries and have been transported to the QEH [Queen Elizabeth Hospital] by ambulances. The others are currently being treated at the scene.

“Investigations are ongoing.”