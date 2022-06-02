Zane Maloney is the King of the Hill after four runs | Loop Barbados

Barbados’ FIA Formula 3 (F3) racer Zane Maloney is now the youngest winner of the First Citizens King of the Hill event part of the Sol Rally Barbados and he achieved the win on his debut.

No stranger to flying the Bajan flag high and standing on the top podium, Maloney nailed the all-important dry third run of First Citizens King of the Hill (KotH) on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Zane is now the youngest winner since the event was created by the Barbados Rally Club (BRC) back in 2008 as the final shakedown before Sol Rally Barbados. He also led the first-ever clean sweep of the KotH podium by cars from the FIA R5 class, heading home his uncle Stuart Maloney and Britain’s Frank Bird, whose father Paul won KotH in 2012 & ’14.

In his first event with a co-driver – Kreigg Yearwood – 18-year-old Maloney was driving the same Skoda Fabia R5 in which Britain’s Tom Preston won the newly-introduced FIA R5 class at KotH in 2019. It was brought back to the island by Stuart, the first of what is now a three-car Skoda stable. Both Stuart and his brother Mark Maloney are driving the Rally2 versions; Mark finished 12th overall and sixth in the R5 class on Sunday.

The island’s biggest rallying spectacle since 2019 attracted huge crowds, who gathered from early, even overnight, to bag the best vantage points, of which there were plenty along the freshly-configured course from Content through the Dukes crossroads, then south into the Vaucluse Raceway. Former 2wd winner Rhett Watson warmed the crowd up as Zero Car ahead of the 82-car field, which ran in reverse order of performance.

The teen, who is enjoying a long break between rounds three and four of the FIA F3 Championship, trailed in the first run, 22nd overall. Quickest out of the box was Britain’s Rob Swann (Subaru Impreza WRC S12B), with Bird (Ford Fiesta Rally2) second and Dane Skeete third in the Impreza in which he won Sol RB19 and KotH 2020.

Skeete was faster than Swann on the second run, but rain had fallen so the Englishman’s time was still the best of the day so far, ahead of Bird, Skeete, the two Fiesta S2000Ts of fellow-Brits Kevin Procter and Andy Scott, with five R5 cars packing the top 10 – Mark and Stuart Maloney, the Turks & Caicos Rally Team’s Paul Horton (Fiesta), Roger Hill (Fabia) and Jamaica’s Jeff Panton (Fiesta). With the seventh fastest time on run two, Zane had moved up to 17th overall, so there was still work to do.

And the work was done on the third run, the only completely dry run of the day, when all but 16 cars recorded their best times. Improving by more than 17secs, Maloney leapt to the top of the timesheets, two-tenths quicker than Stuart, with Bird also improving by 3secs to claim third, eight-tenths behind the older Maloney. Skeete knocked 4secs off his best and Swann might have been expected to do the same, but he pulled off at the Dukes crossroads with a mechanical problem; it put him out for the rest of the day, but he still finished fifth, just over 3ecs covering the top five. Panton moved up to sixth, ahead of Procter and Scott, with Mark Thompson powering his Modified 4 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX into ninth ahead of Procter’s nephew Joe Cunningham in another Fiesta 2000T, an impressive result on his first trip to compete on the island.

Zane said: “The first two runs weren’t so good, so it was good to get that third run in and, for the last run, I had some fun putting on a bit of a show for the fans. I’m happy to be the first on the road for the rally; even though it has its disadvantages there should be no delays to my run if something happens down the order. To be honest, I think the F3 stuff has been really helping me a lot, so I’ll be using all my knowledge of a race car to help me for the rally.”

He may need it, too, as uncle Stuart said: “I left some on the stage, as there is next weekend’s event to come. However, I don’t mind not being first on the road next weekend, especially if it is dry, so the road can clean a bit.”

Bird, who first visited the island with his family when he was eight, said: “My dad said to me ‘enjoy yourself and put on a good show for the fans’. We had a good time our first time out and had a good result, so I’m happy with P3. The mindset for next week is to keep doing what we’ve been doing, make no mistakes and be nice, neat and tidy. I’ve got a few of my dad’s genes in me so we’ll see, hopefully I can be hot out of the box.”

Skeete said: “I’m feeling good after the event. The car worked well, as did the team. Unfortunately, I didn’t have a single run without rain or oil on the stage, so I never got to set a good time. I was anticipating the R5s being out front seeing as they have much better traction inside Vaucluse. We have a long week of prep ahead but I’m feeling confident we can be out front come next weekend.”

After the first two runs, Andrew Jones (Ford Escort MkII) was ahead of Roger Mayers (Toyota WR Starlet) and Logan Watson (BMW M3) in the battle for top 2wd, just a couple of seconds covering the trioe. Again, it was the third run that settled it, Mayers winning the day, 16th overall, with Jones and Watson separated by just eight-tenths. With Mayers not starting Sol RB22, a close battle between these two is anticipated.

Sol Rally Barbados (June 4/5) and First Citizens King of the Hill (May 29) are organised by the Barbados Rally Club, which celebrates its 65th Anniversary in 2022; Sol RB22 marks the 15th year of title sponsorship by the Sol Group, the Caribbean’s largest independent oil company.