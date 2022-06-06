Zane Maloney finishes first Barbados rally with 3 wheels after crash | Loop Barbados

Zane Maloney may not have crossed the finish line for his first Rally Barbados but despite crashing out, he is already looking forward to his next rally.

Extending congratulations to the eventual overall winner Barbadian Dane Skeete, he talked about how he “misjudged the corner a little bit” on his quest on Day 2, June 5, to makeup 14 seconds.

In his Rally Barbados interview after the crash on Sunday, he explained: “We went into Duck Pond all good, me and [co-driver] Kreigg [Yearwood] went through all the notes the week before and really preparing, but I think I misjudged the corner a little bit and of course we ended up in a hole. We still finished the stage with three wheels, which the fans loved, but we can’t get back out.”

Then he told his over 30K followers on Instagram, “I had a great time.”

Driving the Chefette, Frosteez branded vehicle on loan from his uncle Stuart Maloney, he said that there was a lot of a support on the road, which made the weekend, “amazing”.

He thanked his uncle for his vehicle and for pushing him through the stages.

Zane also congratulated Dane Skeete and said hopefully he’ll be back out himself, “soon again”

On Sunday night, as the curtain came down officially at the Bushy Park racing circuit, the reigning First Citizens King of the Hill, Zane, gave the fans some slides and donuts that made them erupt with cheers. In his Instagram story he reiterated, “That was fun. Hope everyone enjoyed!”