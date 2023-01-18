Zane Maloney extends condolences to ‘Bird’ Owen Cumberbatch’s family Loop Barbados

From one motorsport family to another – “He has left a mark on the entire Motorsport community in Barbados”

“He will be missed”

In Barbados, there are three well-known families when it comes to motorsport – Maloney, Cumberbatch and Skeete.

With the Cumberbatch’s mourning the passing of their dear ‘Bird’ Owen St Elmo Cumberbatch, who died in a tragic accident at Newbury Road, St George, on Saturday, January 14, 2023, fellow driver Zane Maloney is extending his condolences to the Cumberbatch clan at this time.

To Loop News the Red Bull Jr driver, now signed to Carlin, said:

“I would like to send my condolences to the friends, family and fans of Owen “Bird” Cumberbatch.

“He has left a mark on the entire motorsport community in Barbados and will be missed.”

Owen’s last Flow King of the Hill performance was in 2020. Driving the BMW E36 M3 he placed 15th overall but first in the M3 Class. Owen was the son of St Elmo Cumberbatch and the brother of Sammy Cumberbatch. Owen was his dad’s co-driver from 2001 through to 2008.

