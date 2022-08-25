YWCA elects new board Loop Barbados

The Young Women’s Christian Association of Barbados (YWCA) has elected a new Board of Directors for the term 2022 – 2024, which will be headed by president Kerrilyn Harding.

The five other members of the Board are Shaniah Tull – First Vice-President, Susan Renee – Second Vice-President; Brenda Brathwaite – Assistant Secretary/Treasurer, Mia Homer – Honorary Treasurer and Winifred Harewood – Honorary Secretary.

Harding, speaking on behalf of her new Board stated, “While the last two years have been challenging for us due to the impact of COVID-19, we are excited and committed to the rebuilding efforts of the Association.

“Our aim is to mobilise membership and recommence and implement new and important initiatives and programmes to serve our communities. As we look to the future, we urge our fellow Barbadian females to join our efforts so that together we can continue to meet the needs, interests and expectations of our women, girls and communities.”

The Barbados YWCA is a charitable organisation founded in 1950, which is affiliated with the World YWCA, one of the largest women’s organisations. Its mandate is the empowerment, growth and development of women and girls.