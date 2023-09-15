Yung Bredda shocks fans, announces baby on the way Loop Barbados

Soca sensation Yung Bredda has let the cat out the bag.

“My album is loading and something else too.”

In a post made to his Instagram account on Thursday, September 14, the popular Trinidadian artiste revealed that more than just his album will be coming soon.

“My album is loading and something else too. I love you all over again baby. She just wanted to go out and get food and I does hardly be home so here we are.”

Shocked fans responded quickly to the announcement in his comments, saying:

“Aye aye…my chest can’t handle this.”

“Love it. Can’t make everybody know everything…you just drop the bomb like C4.”

Following the outrage, Yung Bredda took to his Instagram stories to let persons know “Dexta Daps have children too.”

So far, the post has copped over 2,000 comments and is quickly growing.