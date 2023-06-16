YouthFest Barbados 2023 comes at the right time Loop Barbados

In the face of another possible suicide and missing young adult, the organisers of YouthFest Barbados 2023 wants to help the nation’s youth get back to God.

The week of events goes from June 25 to July 1, 2023.

Under the theme Jeremiah 29:11 – “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future, there will be much praise and worship at the Bay Street Esplanade, Independence Square and in Bridgetown.

Young people in age and young at heart are invited to the free slew of events.

Karlos Cobham said Reverend Patrick Tannis has senstitised the body of Christ and pulled youth advocates together to make this event a success.

He explained:

“We’re coming together to do something very positive here in Barbados for our young people. We would experienced a lot of crime that has been taking place in the community. We have had young people commiting suicide, 25-year-old, young men, and we just felt the need to come on out and do something that would guide our young people in a positive direction and point them to the heart of God.”

Rashida Bayne is excited about the whole slate of activities for the week, but she spoke most passionately about talent Tuesday and Wholesome Wednesday as highlights. At the Worship in the City they will have Corry Robinson from abroad and many local worshippers and worship leaders. “We just want to encourage everyone to come out and worship with us at YouthFest… We’re going to have a fantastic time in the presence of God.”

Youth Advocate Ashley Lashley is on board with YouthFest as well and she said that many young people locally, regionally and even further afield are “trying to find their purpose and their identity within the world, and YouthFest provides a pivotal platform for persons to come out, rediscover themselves and connect to Christ.”