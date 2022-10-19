Youth Tennis Programme receives BDS$20, 000 grant from US Embassy Loop Barbados

Approximately 75 primary school students are learning the excitement associated with “game, set and match” thanks to the US Embassy.

The students are part of the Barbados Tennis Association’s Tennis 10’s Youth Programme, which is funded by a BDS $20, 0000 grant from the US Embassy. Three schools are participating in the programme: Blackman and Gollop Primary, Grantley Prescod Memorial and Luther Thorne Memorial Primary.

On Thursday, October 13, public affairs officer at the US Embassy in Bridgetown, Donald Maynard visited a session of the programme which introduces tennis to students attending public schools.

During his visit, Maynard commended the Barbados Tennis Association saying, “By teaching children to play tennis The Barbados Tennis Association encourages healthy habits, a love of exercise, and provides them with skills necessary to excel in the sport and in life.”

President of the Barbados Tennis Association Dr Raymond Forde, who was also in attendance, thanked the U.S. Embassy for its support and noted that he hoped the program would create professional tennis players to represent Barbados in the future.

Supporting such programs is part of the US Embassy’s larger effort to promote youth empowerment, health, and wellness in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.