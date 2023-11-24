Youth encouraged to pursue careers in climate sector Loop Barbados

Barbadian youth are being encouraged to pursue careers in the environmental and climate sector.

The industry does have significant revenue streams and they have a role to play within the different jobs that are available within the environmental sector…

Chief Executive Officer of the Ashley Lashley Foundation, Ashley Lashley shared that there many diverse job opportunities within the sector during a panel discussion on Weather, Climate and Disaster Risk Reduction held at Harrison College School on Sunday, November 19.

“Young people today they want to know, ‘How I gine make money? I need to know how I gine survive,’ so once we can show them that the industry does have significant revenue streams and they have a role to play within the different jobs that are available within the environmental sector, I’m sure that we will see some much added value and engagement on youth and disaster risk management.”

Lashley also encouraged young persons to volunteer with organisations in order to network and gain experience.

“I recognise that we as young people don’t know the power being volunteerism and we are not inclined to volunteer as my predecessors would have but I would say to volunteer and reach out to many organisations and really get involved in the different connectedness of climate and environment because as we see here today, it’s so diverse. It is so interconnected and there is so much so learn. We just need to use the power of social media, leverage the power of social media and the connectedness of our devices and network with different persons.”